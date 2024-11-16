Shimla: Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, addressing the State-level National Press Day function at Hotel Holiday Home, emphasized the growing influence of social media while reaffirming the timeless importance of credibility in journalism. Speaking on the theme ‘Changing Nature of Press,’ he noted that the rapid expansion of digital platforms has transformed the field, presenting both opportunities and challenges for media professionals.

“The identity of a newspaper or journal stems from the credibility of its news content, which is also the greatest achievement for a journalist. Truth, objectivity, and transparency remain the cornerstones of journalism, even in the age of social media,” Agnihotri stated.

He highlighted the evolving responsibilities of journalists, especially in ensuring the accuracy of information amid the fast-paced digital landscape. “While social media continues to grow, press freedom must be protected at all costs,” he added, cautioning against over-reliance on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and search engines for content creation, which he said cannot replace the intellectual depth gained through diverse experiences.

Editor of Himachal Dastak, Hemant Kumar, lamented the erosion of ethical values in journalism, attributing it to increasing commercialization and the allure of glamour in media. Manjeet Sehgal, Editor at India Today, provided a comparative analysis of social, electronic, and print media, emphasizing the continued trust in print media despite a growing reliance on digital platforms. “While 49% of Indians turn to social media for news, 40% still trust print media, highlighting the need for credible reporting,” Sehgal stated.

Senior journalist Ashwani Sharma of Outlook urged reporters to prioritize field reporting over desk-based narratives, emphasizing that direct engagement with events enhances the authenticity of journalism. “Technology has revolutionized information dissemination, but journalists must not compromise on-ground reporting for convenience,” he advised.

Dr. Shashi Kant Sharma, Professor of Journalism at Himachal Pradesh University, pointed out that the widespread use of mobile devices has made everyone a potential journalist. However, he warned against treating social media as a primary news source. “AI and algorithms may assist, but they cannot replicate human intellect or ethical judgment,” he remarked, calling for reforms in the press to keep pace with technological advancements.