136 fully recovered, 5 died from virus

Shimla: Despite numerous steps and precautions, Coronavirus pandemic has spread in 11 districts of the state. Latest cases were tested in remote Kinnaur district, where 2 of a family have been found positive from deadly bug.

Hamirpur district is worse affected as total 112 have been tested positive, while Kangra district has tested 90 positive cases. Una district has tested 39, while Solan has found 32 cases so far. Shimla district has tested 10 positive, while Mandi and Chamba district have 12 and 24 cases respectively. Today only Shimla district has found one more positive case from Jeori in Rampur division.

At present state has tested about 350 positive cases and out of which 136 have fully recovered. 5 people have also died from the virus.

Following Tablighi Jammat incident, the state of Himachal had successfully controlled the spread of virus with proper lockdown and effective measures, but after allowing mass return of natives from other states, Coronavirus cases spiked in the state. In one day Hamirpur district had reported 50 cases. So far virus hasn’t spread on community level as most of the positive cases were reported in Institutional Quarantine.