Health Dept. 18, Animal Husbandry 11 and Education has 10 officers in Doubtful Integrity list

Shimla: The state government has placed 64 gazetted officers in a list of Officer with Doubtful Integrity. A written reply in the Vidhan Sabha revealed that the Health and Family Welfare Department has a maximum number of 18 officers in the list.

The list includes seven doctors from the Health and Family Welfare Department, who have been dismissed from the services while two doctors are absconding. Five doctors from the Ayurveda department and 11 doctors from the Animal Husbandry Department are also featured in the list of Officers with Doubtful Integrity. Total 12 officers from Animal Husbandry department are in the list.

Officers from the Education Department also featured in the list. There are 10 officers in the list which include 4 Principals. Two officers from the Technical Education Department are on the list as well.

The names of IGP ZH Zaidi, SP DW Negi and DSP Manoj Joshi also figure in the Officer with Doubtful Integrity list. HPS Madan Lal Dhiman is also placed in the list.

This information was furnished by the government in reply to a written query by Rajinder Rana of the Opposition Indian National Congress.