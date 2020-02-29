Govt Employed 8908 persons in the last three years

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Government has collected Rs. 1,33,91,000 revenue in the last three years from challans of overloading vehicles.

As per information, sought by Dehra Legislature Hoshiyar Singh, tabled in the Vidhan Sabha, the government has collected Rs. 73,88,000 revenue in 2017-18, Rs. 21,91,000 in 2018-19 and Rs. 38,12,000 in 2019-20 (up to 31st January 2020) through challans of overloading vehicles.

8908 persons employed in the past three years, 1304 regular and 7604 on contract basis

In another question from Personnel department, Chief Minister, in a written reply informed the house that during the last year up to 15th January 2019, the Himachal Pradesh Government has provided employment to 8908 persons under various Government departments/ Boards/ Corporations etc.

Out of 8908 persons, 1304 persons have been appointed on regular basis in various Dept. and boards, while 7604 were given employment on a contract basis.

Govt’s financial liability is Rs 8,821 crores

The successive state government has failed to keep a tab on the spending and with every passing year, financial liabilities are mounting and dragging the into bad debt trap. As per information furnished in the Vidhan Sabha, the state of Himachal Pradesh has a total financial liability of loans amounting to Rs 8,821.85 cr in the last two years 2018-19 and 2019-20.

This amount includes Rs 3,669.74 cr as loans from open market and Rs 5,152.11 cr as an amount paid on loan repayment.