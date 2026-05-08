The Education Department has issued a detailed duty roster for government schools across Himachal Pradesh in an effort to reduce the growing non-academic burden on teachers and ensure a more systematic distribution of responsibilities within schools.

The Directorate of Education has directed all Deputy Directors and heads of institutions to implement model guidelines for assigning non-academic duties according to the subject specialization and category of teachers. The Department stated that the move is aimed at allowing teachers to devote more time to classroom teaching and academic activities.

Under the new framework, no teacher will be assigned more than two non-academic responsibilities. However, schools with fewer than 10 teachers may make additional assignments if necessary. School heads have also been given flexibility to modify the roster according to local requirements.

The guidelines recommend that TGT teachers of Science and Mathematics should be given fewer administrative and non-academic duties wherever possible. Teachers from Medical and Non-Medical streams are expected to receive relief from additional responsibilities so that academic instruction is not affected.

According to the roster issued by the Department, scholarship-related work will be assigned to History Lecturers or TGT Arts teachers, while examination duties will be handled by teachers specializing in Mathematics, Economics, or Hindi. Responsibilities related to Eco Clubs will be entrusted to Biology teachers or teachers from the Medical stream.

Sports-related work has been assigned to DPEs and PETs, while duties connected with Digital Libraries and ICT will be handled by Computer Science and IT teachers. The Scouts and Guides programme will be managed by DPEs, PETs, C&V teachers, and Shastri teachers.

The guidelines also cover responsibilities linked to NSS, NCC, libraries, Samagra Shiksha, disaster management, U-DISE, Robotics Labs, and Atal Tinkering Labs. The Department clarified that the framework is currently being implemented as a model arrangement, but school heads have been asked to prioritize its adoption.

In another important provision, the Department stated that in co-located schools situated within a radius of 500 metres, duties related to primary sections will be handled by teachers of the same institution to avoid duplication of work and ensure smoother functioning.

The decision is being viewed as a significant step toward addressing long-standing concerns raised by teachers regarding excessive non-teaching responsibilities in government schools. Teachers believe that a clearer distribution of duties will help improve focus on academics and classroom teaching.