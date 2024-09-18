In a significant move to optimize resources in the education sector, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to merge high schools with less than 20 students and senior secondary schools with less than 25 students. This decision was taken during a meeting chaired by the Education Minister on Tuesday, where several other important updates and decisions were also made.

During the meeting, the Education Minister discussed the rationalization of teaching staff, with plans to adjust teacher numbers in schools where there is an excess. Additionally, the government has decided to move forward with the recruitment process for 2,800 new teaching positions, with the proposal set to be sent to the Selection Commission soon.

The meeting also addressed the organization of prize distribution functions in schools, which will now be held only until November 30, after which no such events will take place. The recruitment of multi-task workers was another key agenda item, with plans to present the matter at the next cabinet meeting.

Furthermore, a decision was made to rationalize the schedules of summer and winter vacation schools, specifically closing schools in the Lahaul-Spiti region during the winter months. The Education Department also reached a consensus to extend the monsoon break in other parts of the state.

In another important development, the meeting also focused on introducing horticulture as a subject in schools and colleges, recognizing its importance for the region. The department also plans to organize exposure tours for meritorious students, as well as state and national award-winning teachers, and those who have shown excellent results in recent years.

Regarding schools that have been closed, the department has sought reports from districts on the condition of their properties, with plans to repurpose them effectively in the future.