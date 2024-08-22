Shimla: In a significant move to enhance inclusive education, the Himachal Pradesh government has announced the creation of 245 posts for special educators in the state’s education department. These educators will be deployed across classes ranging from pre-primary to class 12, ensuring that students with special needs receive the necessary support throughout their academic journey.

According to the official notification issued by the state government, 138 special educators will be assigned to work with students from pre-primary to class 5. Additionally, 107 posts have been allocated for educators who will cater to students from class 6 to class 12. This initiative is part of the government’s commitment to providing quality education to all students, regardless of their abilities.

The decision to create these posts was initially approved during a recent cabinet meeting, and the subsequent issuance of the notification marks the beginning of the recruitment process. The education department will soon begin the process of filling these posts, to have special educators in place to support students across the state.

This move is expected to significantly strengthen the state’s capacity to provide specialized educational services, helping to create a more inclusive and supportive learning environment for children with special needs.