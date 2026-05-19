Handbook on Personnel Matters is Only a Reference Document

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Government has taken a firm stand against government employees who bypass departmental procedures and directly approach the courts in transfer-related matters.

In a significant amendment to the Comprehensive Guiding Principles-2013 (CGP-2013), the Department of Personnel has warned that such actions will now be treated as insubordination, inviting disciplinary proceedings against the concerned employees.

According to an official memorandum issued by the government, Paragraph 22A was incorporated in CGP-2013 in February 2025 to create a structured mechanism for redressal of transfer grievances. Under this provision, employees were required to first submit their complaints to the competent authority before taking any other step.

However, the government observed that several employees were routinely ignoring this directive and filing petitions directly in the High Court, often obtaining stay orders. Taking serious note of this trend, the government has now added a new sub-clause to Paragraph 22A.

The fresh provision states that any violation of the prescribed procedure will be considered insubordination of government orders. Disciplinary action will accordingly be initiated against such employees under the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965, and other applicable service regulations.

All departments, Administrative Secretaries, Heads of Departments, and other concerned authorities have been directed to widely circulate this decision among employees to ensure strict compliance in the future.

In a parallel clarification on service matters, the State Government has declared that the “Handbook on Personnel Matters” (2021 edition) is merely a reference document and holds no statutory authority.

The government emphasised that in all service-related issues, the original government notifications, orders, and directives will remain the binding and final source. This clarification follows the discovery of several errors, inconsistencies, and clerical mistakes in the explanatory sections of the handbook.

In multiple instances, the High Court referred to these explanatory portions, resulting in interpretations that differed from the original orders and created confusion at the administrative level.

The Chief Secretary has issued strict instructions to all Administrative Secretaries, Heads of Departments, Deputy Commissioners, Boards, Corporations, and Universities to exercise utmost caution while deciding service-related matters.

The Departments of Personnel and Finance have been reiterated as the nodal departments for the interpretation of service rules and policies. All departments have been directed that in case of any doubt or ambiguity, they must refer to the original government orders and, if needed, seek formal clarification from the Personnel or Finance Department before taking any decision.

The “Handbook on Personnel Matters” was originally prepared as a consolidated reference compiling rules issued since the earlier handbooks of 1986 and 1995. Though it carried a disclaimer that the original orders would prevail in case of any conflict, certain explanatory sections led to unintended interpretations.