The Elementary Education Department of Himachal Pradesh has initiated the merger of 58 middle schools across various districts due to a significant decline in student enrollment. This decision affects the schools in Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra, Sirmaur, Shimla, Kinnaur, Solan, and Una districts.

The department’s directive comes as part of a broader effort to optimize educational resources and provide students with a more effective learning environment. The schools set to be merged had reported fewer than five students, making it difficult to sustain educational activities effectively. To address this issue, the department has decided to integrate these schools with adjoining institutions, ensuring students receive a better educational experience.

The list of schools to be merged was released earlier, and the District Deputy Directors of the respective areas have been instructed to expedite the merger process. This includes 2 schools in Bilaspur, 1 in Chamba, 4 in Hamirpur, 10 in Kangra, 3 in Kinnaur, 1 in Kullu, 1 in Lahaul-Spiti, 5 in Mandi, 26 in Shimla, 1 in Sirmaur, 1 in Solan, and 3 in Una district.

The students from these schools will now be enrolled in the nearby schools, where they will continue their education. The move is seen as a necessary step to ensure that the educational needs of the students are met, even as the number of students in certain areas continues to decline.

By consolidating these schools, the Elementary Education Department aims to make better use of available resources, providing students with access to more robust educational infrastructure and opportunities.