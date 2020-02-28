Shimla: BJP’s national president Jagat Prakash Nadda today visited former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh and senior-most Congress leader Virbhadra Singh at his private residence. JP Nadda was welcomed by Vikaramaditya Singh.

Nadda was accompanied by Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj and state BJP general secretary Trilok Jamwal. It was a courtesy call.

National president Jagat Prakash Nadda said that he has visited Virbhadra Singh to enquire about his health as he was admitted in PGI. He said at that time he could not meet Virbhadra Singh.

While remembering his old days spent in Himachal, Nadda said that he has a special relation with Virbhadra Singh. In 1993, JP Nadda was the leader of Opposition when Virbhadra Singh was Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. Nadda said that they have good long memories of the Vidhan Sabha in concern with the ruling party and the opposition party.

BJP National President also appreciated the political stature of Congress veteran leader Virbhadra Singh.

JP Nadda invited Virbhadra Singh to attend his son’s wedding on February 29 at Bilaspur.