Teachers in Himachal Pradesh will no longer retire in the middle of an academic year. The state government has revised the retirement policy, allowing teachers to continue their service till the end of the academic session. The Finance Department issued a notification on Wednesday, implementing the decision across the Education, Technical Education, and Medical Education departments.

The move aims to ensure uninterrupted teaching and academic planning in schools, colleges, and technical institutions. Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu had first announced this policy change on August 15 to maintain consistency in the learning environment for students.

As per the notification, teachers reaching the retirement age during an ongoing academic session will now be re-employed till the session concludes. This session-wise extension will apply to school education, higher education, AYUSH education, technical education, and medical education. The state government has also raised the retirement age for teachers from 58 to 59 years.

For clarity, the government has specified the academic session completion dates for different categories of institutions. For school education, higher education, and medical education, the session will end on March 31, 2026. In the case of AYUSH education, the academic session will conclude on April 30, 2026. For polytechnics, engineering, and pharmacy colleges, the session will close on June 30, 2026, while the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) will end their session on July 31, 2026.

The notification issued by Principal Secretary Finance Devesh Kumar states that teachers whose retirement date falls between August 27, 2025, and the last day of the month before the session ends will automatically receive this extension. This decision will prevent teacher shortages in the middle of the academic year and help avoid disruptions in students’ education.

Teachers on re-employment will receive a fixed remuneration, calculated as the difference between their last drawn salary and their full pension. Retirement benefits like gratuity, leave encashment, General Provident Fund, and pension commutation will be settled after the re-employment period ends. However, regular monthly pension will start from the date of retirement.

Those not willing to continue till the session ends must inform the authorities 60 days before their retirement in the prescribed format. Teachers set to retire within 60 days from the date of this notification can submit their choice anytime before retirement.