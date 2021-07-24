New Delhi: Indian athlete has started the Tokyo Olympics campaign on a positive note and on the first day of the Olympics Games Mirabai Chanu has won a silver medal in the 49kg category.

The 26-year-old lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg). Chinese weight lifter Hou Zhihui won a gold medal with an effort of 210kg (94kg+116kg), while Aisah Windy Cantika of Indonesia took home the bronze with an effort of 194kg (84kg+110kg).

Congratulating Mirabai Chanu, PM Modi twitted “Could not have asked for a happier start to Tokyo2020”

Could not have asked for a happier start to @Tokyo2020! India is elated by @mirabai_chanu’s stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian. #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/B6uJtDlaJo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2021

Union Youth Affairs & Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also congratulated Mirabai