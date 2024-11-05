Shimla – Vocational teachers in Himachal Pradesh continued their protest for the second consecutive day on Tuesday at Chaura Maidan in the capital, Shimla, demanding the formulation of a permanent policy, the release of salary arrears, and the exclusion of private companies from the hiring process. Despite cold weather, teachers remained resolute, spending a second night in tents and vowing to escalate their protest outside the state secretariat if the government fails to initiate talks.

Over 2,400 vocational teachers have been on an indefinite strike since Monday, severely disrupting vocational education in more than 1,100 government schools across the state. The strike has affected over 80,000 students enrolled in vocational courses for classes 9 to 12, a program that has been running in the state’s high and senior secondary schools since 2013.

The Vocational Teachers Association, led by its president Ashwani Datwalia, reiterated their demands on Tuesday, calling for a policy similar to that of Haryana and an end to what they describe as the arbitrary functioning of private companies responsible for hiring them. “Despite repeated instructions from the government, salary arrears have not been paid. We will not end our protest until our demands are met,” Datwalia said.

The striking teachers criticized private companies for delays in salary payments and accused them of acting against the teachers’ interests. “A policy must be formulated to protect our rights, and these private companies must be removed,” said Datwalia, emphasizing that teachers are increasingly frustrated with the lack of timely payments.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Rohit Thakur urged teachers to end their protest, citing the government’s recent efforts to address their concerns. Speaking at the state secretariat on Tuesday, Thakur noted that in October, a delegation of vocational teachers had met with him, primarily requesting a salary hike. “In response, the government increased their salaries by Rs. 2,000,” Thakur said.

Currently, vocational education in Himachal Pradesh is managed through 17 private companies, with 2,400 teachers employed statewide. Thakur assured that most companies have paid their dues, with only one company yet to clear arrears. “The Directorate of Samagra Shiksha has already sought an explanation from the company that failed to make the payments. We are committed to removing any company that fails to work in good faith,” Thakur stated, promising further action if necessary.

Despite these assurances, the vocational teachers remain determined to continue their strike, with no signs of resolution as of Wednesday. The association has warned that if the government does not engage in talks soon, the protest will move to the gates of the secretariat, signalling a potential escalation in the standoff.