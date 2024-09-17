Shimla – In a bid to strengthen the education system in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the restructuring of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs). This initiative, aimed at improving the quality of education, comes as part of the government’s broader efforts to revamp the state’s educational infrastructure.

While presiding over a meeting of the Education Department, the Chief Minister emphasized that the previous government’s mismanagement had caused the state’s education ranking to plummet to 21st place nationally. “We are working diligently to reverse this trend and offer quality education in government institutions,” he said.

Mid-Day-Meal Workers to Be Retained

The Chief Minister also addressed concerns regarding Mid-Day-Meal workers affected by the recent merger of schools. He reassured that their services would not be terminated but instead, they would be adjusted in nearby schools. This decision aims to ensure that workers remain employed while the education system undergoes restructuring.

Foreign Exposure for Teachers and Students

In an effort to introduce global best practices, the government has initiated foreign exposure visits for teachers. “Teachers will be exposed to the latest teaching techniques, which will ultimately benefit the students,” Sukhu noted. Additionally, meritorious students excelling in academics, sports, and other fields will also be sent abroad to gain valuable exposure.

Promoting Sports in Schools

The government is also focusing on improving sports infrastructure in schools. To provide younger students with competitive opportunities, separate sports events will be organized for children between the ages of 6 and 11 as part of under-14 tournaments. This initiative is designed to foster a culture of sports from an early age.

The Chief Minister further announced an increase in the diet allowance for athletes. State-level participants will now receive Rs. 400, while those competing at the district and block levels will receive Rs. 300 and Rs. 240, respectively. Athletes representing the state at national events will be provided Rs. 500 as part of enhanced travel and diet facilities.