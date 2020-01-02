Manali Winter Carnival-2020 begins

CM lays foundation stone of Sewerage scheme for Manali town

Manali: Five days long 9th National Winter Carnival-2020 at Manali started today. Winter Carnival is being organised from 2nd January to 6th January every year.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today inaugurated the carnival and also flagged off Winter Carnival Parade from Circuit House Manali after performing Puja at famous Hidimba Mata Temple at Manali.

Speaking at Manu Rangshala, the Chief Minister said that the State was known for its rich tradition and cultural diversity. He said that this festival has been gaining popularity amongst foreign tourists as well day by day.

Jai Ram Thakur laid foundation stone of Sewerage scheme worth Rs. 163 crores for Manali town. The CM said that the Sewerage Scheme would provide sewerage facilities to Manali town and adjoining areas. He said that the State Government was committed promoting Manali town as the favourite tourist destination of the country as well as world. He said that efforts would be made to create adequate infrastructure in Manali town so that local and tourists could be facilitated immensely.

Later, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of Civil Hospital Manali to be constructed by spending an amount of Rs. 3 crore and inaugurated 55-meter Span Bridge at Klath and of Government Senior Secondary School Building at Palchan constructed by spending Rs. 1.68 crore and Rs. 4 crores respectively.

Chief Minister also laid foundation stone of Forest Rest House Building, Chiyal Manali to be constructed with Rs. 1.58 crore and Eco Park at Jagatsukh to be completed by spending Rs. 50 lakh.