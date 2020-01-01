Himachal gets first prize for successful implementation of Urban Livelihoods Mission

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has bagged the first prize in ‘Himalayan & North Eastern Region’ category in the implementation of the Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM). Urban Development Minister Sarveen Chaudhary presented this prize to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, here today.

Himachal Pradesh got an amount of Rs. 5 crores as additional grant-in-aid along with citation as a prize.

Jai Ram Thakur said that Self Help Group (SHG) were being constituted and for the socio-economic upliftment of the weaker section of the urban areas, they were skilled under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojna-National Urban Livelihood Mission. After constituting the SHG a revolving fund worth Rs. 10 thousand was being provided after three months.

He said that under Kaushal Vikas scheme a free training and on low-interest-rate easy loan through banks for self-employment was also being provided to the beneficiaries. A special scheme was also being prepared after a survey of street vendors for their upliftment.

Jai Ram Thakur congratulated the officers and officials for achieving first ranking and hoped that the department would continue to strive hard to achieve this ranking during the financial year 2019-20.

Director Urban Development Ram Kumar Gautam and other senior officers of the department were also present on the occasion.