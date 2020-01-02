Railway introduces a single helpline number – 139, for any help, inquiry or grievance during travel

IVRS based Helpline will be available in 12 languages

New Delhi: To overcome the inconvenience over multiple helpline numbers for grievances and enquiry during railway travel, Indian Railway has integrated railway helplines into single number 139 for the passengers for quick grievance redressal and enquiry during their journey.

As the new helpline number 139 will take over all the existing helpline numbers 138 (for general complaints), 1072 (for accidents and safety), 9717630982 (for SMS complaints), 58888 / 138 (for clean my coach), 152210 (for vigilance) and 1800111321 (for catering services), it will be easy for the passengers to remember this number and connect with Railways for all their needs during the travel. However, 182 helpline number has been retained.

The Helpline 139 will be available in twelve languages. It will be based on IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System). There is no need of a smartphone to call on 139, thus, providing easy access to all mobile users.

How to operate 139 Helpline

For security and medical assistance, passenger has to press 1, which connects immediately to a call centre executive

For enquiry, a passenger has to press 2 and in the submenu, information regarding PNR Status, arrival/departure of the train, accommodation, fare enquiry, ticket booking, system ticket cancellation, wake up alarm facility/destination alert, wheelchair booking, meal booking can be obtained.

For catering complaints, a passenger has to press 3

For general complaints, a passenger has to press 4

For vigilance related complaints, passenger has to press 5

For queries during an accident, passenger has to press 6

For status of complaints, a passenger has to press 9

For talking to call centre executive, a passenger has to press *