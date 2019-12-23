Sewerage charges reduces to 25 per cent

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur addressing a public meeting at Seri Manch Mandi

Mandi: The sewerage charges which were presently 50 per cent of the water bill, as per the notification of June 2005, would be reduced to 25 per cent to facilitate the people of the State. This was announced by the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while addressing a public meeting at the Seri Manch today. He said that foundation stones and inauguration of developmental projects worth Rs 167 crore were laid by him today for Mandi town.

The Chief Minister said that the opposition has failed miserably in performing its duty assigned to them in the democratic setup.

Chief Minister announced Rs 2 crore of Mandi Nagar Parishad for construction of shops for vendors of town. He announced Rs 25 lakh for construction of toilets in the town. He said that Indira Market would be maintained properly by providing adequate funds. He announced Rs 1 crore for development of the internal road.

Jai Ram Thakur also inaugurated Synthetic Lawn Tennis Court at Mandi and Mandavya Nature Park in Mandi. Chief Minister inaugurated Augmentation of Water Supply Scheme for Mandi Town from Uhl River in District Mandi under UIDSSMT programme of Government of India constructed by spending Rs 82.18 crore. This would provide drinking water facilities to about 47,000 population of the Mandi town. He laid foundation stone of augmentation of sewerage Scheme for Mandi town and providing sewerage facilities to adjourning villages of Mandi town to be completed by spending Rs. 68.57 crore.

Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of Lift Water Supply Scheme from Water Treatment Plant Kangnidhar to Dudar, Bharoun in Gram Panchayat Dudar, Bharoun in Tehsil Sadar be completed by spending Rs. 86.39 lakh. He laid foundation stone of Warehouse for storage of EVM and VVPAT at Bhiuli to be completed by spending Rs 7.50 crore.

Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of construction of Office-cum-Residential accommodation of Deputy Director Treasuries Inspection Central Zone Mandi at Khallyar Mandi to be completed by spending Rs 2.92 crore.

He also laid the foundation stone of construction of Model Career Centre Building at Khallyar to be completed by spending an amount of Rs.2.36 crore.