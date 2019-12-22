CM Helpline receives 37,349, Jan Manch 43,271 complaints

Two years were dedicated for good governance, innovation and public service: CM

Shimla: Chief Minister Helpline 1100 has received 37,349 complaints from the last two years. CM Jai Ram Thakur, while addressing press here today, revealed that 30,303 complaints have been redressed and action is being taken on remaining 7046 complaints. The administration has received 43,271 complaints in its 171 Jan Manch programmes.

The Jai Ram Thakur led state government is completing two years in office on 27 December, and organising a rally at The Ridge, Shimla in which Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the Chief Guest.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur addressing media at Shimla. Elaborating his achievements and initiatives.

Elaborating his endeavour and initiatives during his tenure, Jai Ram Thakur stated that the two-year’s time period were dedicated to good governance, innovation and public service. He said

“A new era of development has started as a result of launching of new developmental schemes with a new vision. Due to the effective implementation of these schemes, changes are being witnessed in the state, especially in rural life.”

The CM claimed that the Govt is endeavouring hard to take benefit to every single beneficiary. He said that through Him Pragati portal, Chief Minister’s office is directly monitoring all the ongoing schemes and projects. Similarly, construction quality monitoring cell monitoring the construction works.

45,282 patients benefited from Him Care Scheme

Thakur said the ‘Him Care’ scheme has been proved a big relief for families not covered under Ayushman Bharat scheme. He claimed that about 45,282 patients have been benefited by the Him Care Scheme on which 51.33 crores were spent on it till 20 December 2019.

‘Him Care’ scheme provides for free treatment of Rs 5 lakh per family. And as many as 5.40 lakh families have been registered under the scheme. Under this, 201 hospitals have been registered including 51 private hospitals.

The CM briefed the media that the state government has constructed 5,045 new houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana while 2,898 houses were sanctioned and 1,059 houses were constructed under the Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojana. He further elaborated in the last two years, 1172 habitations were provided drinking water facilities and 5130 domestic drinking water connections were provided besides installing 2501 hand pumps.