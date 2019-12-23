Himachal receives Rs 1241-cr GST compensation

State-level GST Review meeting at Mandi

Mandi: Himachal Pradesh has received GST compensation of Rs 1241 crore till date and the total achievement with GST compensation is Rs 5788 crore.

Commissioner of State Taxes and Excise Ajay Sharma, in the State Level GST Review meeting, said that during the current financial year excise collection of Rs 1084 crore, VAT collection of Rs 994 crore, GST collection of Rs 2438 crore, Passenger Goods Tax (PGT) collection of Rs. 78 crores and OTD collection of Rs 212 crore have been done.

Ajay Sharma said that in this way total tax of Rs 4547 crore has been achieved against the target of Rs 4579 crore till November this year.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur asked Excise and Taxation Department to adopt a proactive approach to ensure that there was maximum GST Collection in the post GST era. He directed the officers to ensure at least 95 per cent registration under GST.

Chief Minister directed the field functionaries to closely monitor 200 top taxpayers in their jurisdiction right from the circle level to headquarter level. 100 per cent physical verification of premises of new registrants should also be ensured, he added.

Jai Ram Thakur asked the officers to ensure effective enforcement of GST so as to eliminate any revenue leakages besides enhancing revenue contribution from new services assigned to the States such as banking, insurance, telecommunication etc. to offset the loss due to non-consumption-based pre-GST taxes.

Jai Ram Thakur said that possibility of reorganization of the department to eliminate multi-tasking and creating functional specialization should be explored besides establishing in-house training centre and imparting national and international exposure to tax officers for capacity building, which will go a long way in reduction of revenue gap.