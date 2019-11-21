Self-determination is must for drug free and clean Himachal: Dattatraya

Waknaghat/Solan: Governor Bandaru Dattatraya said that with self-determination, the youth of the State can make Himachal Pradesh drug free and clean. He was addressing the students of JP University at Waknaghat in district Solan today.

The Governor said that it is important for the development of the society that the youth of the Nation stay healthy and educated. He urged the youth to pledge against drug abuse and motivate their peers as well. He said that the youth should understand that drugs not only damage their physical and mental health but also cause economic and social damage. He said that youth can contribute towards their family and Nation only by maintaining distance from drugs.

Bandaru Dattatraya advised the students to exercise and meditate regularly to achieve their goals. He said that the students should take inspiration from great personalities and make efforts to achieve their goals.

The Governor also inspected labs and the premises of the University.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Vinod Kumar welcomed the Governor and detailed about the various activities of University. Registrar of University Major General (Retd.) R. Bassi, Additional District Magistrate Vivek Chandel, Additional Superintendent of Police Dr. Shiv Kumar Sharma, faculty and students of the University and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.