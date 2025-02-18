The Solan Municipal Corporation has initiated action against building owners who have failed to pay their property tax. In the first phase of this drive, notices have been issued to 889 building owners, with preparations underway to notify 1,587 more defaulters. The total number of property tax defaulters in the city stands at 2,476.

The Municipal Corporation is compiling a comprehensive defaulter list, covering wards from number 1 to 14. If property tax payments are not made, the corporation has warned that it will cut off electricity and water connections. The financial stakes are high: while the corporation was expected to collect Rs 3.97 crore in property tax, only Rs 9.12 lakh has been deposited so far, leaving a staggering Rs 3.88 crore pending.

Currently, Solan Municipal Corporation has 17 wards. However, wards 15, 16, and 17, which are newly merged areas, remain exempt from property tax for three years, a policy designed to ease their integration into the municipal system.

According to sources, the first phase of action has targeted wards 1 to 5, where 889 building owners have been identified as defaulters. The next phase will focus on wards 6 to 14, where 1,587 building owners are yet to clear their dues.

A detailed breakdown of the defaulter list reveals the extent of the problem:

Ward 1: 234 defaulters

Ward 1(A): 107 defaulters

Ward 2: 91 defaulters

Ward 3: 159 defaulters

Ward 3(A): 54 defaulters

Ward 4: 100 defaulters

Ward 5: 144 defaulters

Ward 6: 217 defaulters

Ward 7: 181 defaulters

Ward 8: 136 defaulters

Ward 9: 169 defaulters

Ward 10: 126 defaulters

Ward 11: 245 defaulters

Ward 12: 269 defaulters

Ward 13 (Phase 1): 171 defaulters

Ward 13 (Phase 2): 55 defaulters

Ward 14: 18 defaulters

The Municipal Corporation has urged all defaulters to pay their property tax promptly to avoid disconnection of essential services. This firm stance signals the corporation’s determination to recover the outstanding dues and ensure financial stability for the city’s development projects.

The property tax collection drive will continue in phases, and building owners are advised to settle their dues at the earliest to avoid inconvenience. The administration’s message is clear: timely payment of property tax is not just a civic duty but a necessity for the city’s growth and infrastructure maintenance.