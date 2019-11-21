Himachal CM demands Union Railway Minister to expedite work on Chandigarh-Baddi rail line

New Delhi: Keeping in view the importance of transportation in the industrial belt, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur met Union Railway Minister Piyush Goel at New Delhi today and urged him for expediting the work on Chandigarh-Baddi rail line.

The Chief Minister apprised the Union Minister that the railway connectivity will ease the traffic in the busy industrial area and will also help in attracting more investors to the state.

Jai Ram Thakur requested for construction of Una-Hamirpur rail link on hundred per cent funding by the government of India and added that the matter has already been taken up with the Centre. He said that connectivity is a major issue in the state and roads were the only mode of transport, therefore, expansion of rail network is very much required in the state to keep pace with fast progress of the state.

The Chief Minister also urged for allowing crossing of utility lines (power, water) over or underground free of cost besides waiving off the condition of a license fee for hilly states. He requested the Union Minister to look into a reduction in freight for goods traffic especially for agriculture and horticulture produce originating from hill states.

The Union Minister assured to provide all possible assistance. He assured to look into reduction in freight after studying the matter.