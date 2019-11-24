New Education Policy future-oriented: Governor claims

New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya said that the draft of New Education Policy, 2019 was a step taken in the right direction which not only caters to the demand of the present times but was also future-oriented as per the of the young population of India.

Bandaru Dattatraya was addressing a meeting of the sub-committee organized in the context of ‘New Education Policy – Higher Education’ during the Governor’s Conference at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi, today. He appreciated features of research development, innovation and use of new technology of this policy and preserving local and regional languages and the culture.

The Governor said that India was in the Population Dividend Phase and has 62.5 per cent of its population in the age group of 15 to 35 years which was ever-increasing and would be at the peak around 2036 when it would reach approximately 65 per cent as compared with other countries where it was decreasing.

He said that the demographic dividend would be fully realized only when India would be able to provide universal quality education to its population. He stressed on the need to provide skills to meet global challenges and create gainful employment opportunities for the youth. He said that new job opportunities in future would be based on new skills and it was necessary that our education system should be designed as per the future perspective.

Dattatraya said that Himachal Pradesh State Higher Education Council has been established by the State Government to ensure the quality of higher education. He added that the state was doing well in Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) and Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA). He said that the state was also a pioneer in the field of education, especially in elementary education. He said that along with technical education, the balance of education based on character building and moral values should be inculcated in the students.

He hoped that the new education policy would develop a new consciousness of nationalism along with overall development of children and they would be able to contribute to the development of the nation.