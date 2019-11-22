Himachal CM urges Rajnath Singh to expedite work on Rohtang Tunnel

New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur called on Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at New Delhi today and urged the Union Minister to get the work on Rohtang tunnel expedited to ensure proper connectivity to the tribal district of Lahaul Spiti.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assured the Chief Minister that best efforts will be made to make the tunnel operational by May 2020.

Chief Minister also requested him to explore possibilities to allow usage of the tunnel by residents of Lahaul Spiti for transportation as the road route has been closed due to heavy snow and the connectivity is cut-off between the state and the district.

He also requested for improving the conditions of roads maintained by BRO as they are not in good condition. Chief Minister urged the Defence Minister to release funds for border roads as and where required.

Union Minister assured to provide all possible assistance to state and complimented the Chief Minister for maiden Global Investors’ Meet.