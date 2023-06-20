In response to the escalating pollution levels inside the Rohtang Tunnel caused by an influx of vehicles exceeding its capacity, authorities have taken decisive action to address the issue. Effective immediately, a weekly two-hour traffic restriction will be enforced every Tuesday from 5 am to 7 am, preventing vehicles from traversing the tunnel during this period. The primary objective of this measure is to combat compromised air quality, improve visibility, and reduce the potential risks of accidents resulting from the excessive number of vehicles.

The local administration has issued an official notification specifying the closure of traffic during the designated time slot every Tuesday until further notice.

Recent records between June 12 and June 18, 2023, reveal a significant surge in the number of vehicles crossing through the renowned Atal Tunnel Rohtang, with a staggering 62,068 vehicles making the journey. However, this surge has raised concerns about escalating pollution levels within the tunnel itself.

While the tunnel’s daily capacity for vehicles is set at 3,500, the actual number of vehicles surpasses 10,000 each day, leading to pollution levels that far exceed acceptable limits.

To address this pressing issue, authorities have taken proactive measures. In addition to the weekly traffic restrictions, the Adder Project has emphasized the urgent need for cleaning measures inside the tunnel. A specialized micro cleaner super vehicle will be deployed to tackle pollution and dust accumulation. Furthermore, vehicles carrying fuel and LPG will require prior permission from the Kullu administration to access the Rohtang Pass during this period.

These implemented measures aim to mitigate the environmental impact and ensure the safety of commuters traveling through the Rohtang Tunnel. By addressing pollution concerns, regulating vehicle volume, and focusing on regular cleaning initiatives, authorities strive to establish a cleaner and safer passage for all motorists, preserving the natural beauty of the region while maintaining a sustainable and secure transportation route.