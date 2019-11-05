Govt seeks applications to regularise encroachments of Bhakhra Dam oustees

Application to be submitted before 30 November in prescribed Performa

Bilaspur: The Himachal Pradesh Government has offered the opportunity for regularization of encroachments made by Bhakhra Dam oustees in New Bilaspur township.

Deputy Commissioner, Bilaspur, Rajeshwar Goel today informed that Revenue department has asked all the stakeholders to submit applications in this regard till 30 November 2019.

Goel said that all the original oustees/allottees and their legal heirs (whom plots have been allotted being Bhakhra Dam oustees), beneficiaries and subsequent purchasers etc. who have made encroachment/illegal construction in Bilaspur Township, can submit application on prescribed proforma (in duplicate) to the Additional District Magistrate, Bilaspur till 30 November.

DC Bilaspur said the applications received after 30 November will not be considered. The prescribed proforma could be obtained from the office of the Sub Divisional Officer Sadar/Tehsildar, Sadar/Executive Officer Municipal Council Bilaspur and Patwar Circle Main Market and Diara (Bilaspur) on any working day between.

The Deputy Commissioner said this is the last opportunity and no further extension will be given to the stakeholders. He said those who have already applied earlier need not apply again.

Rajeshwar Goel said that in compliance of order dated 19 October 2010 passed by the High Court of Himachal Pradesh, the state government had formulated a Special Policy for regularization of encroachments made by Bhakhra Dam oustees in New Bilaspur township.

The policy was issued on dated 28 October 2013 and again amended by the Government of Himachal Pradesh on 28 July 2018. Under this amendment the Government of Himachal Pradesh provided opportunity by fixing dates for submission of applications on prescribed Proforma for regularization of encroachment in New Bilaspur Township.