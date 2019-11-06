Himachal Govt. signs MoUs worth Rs. 10,095 crores

Dharamshala: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur held meetings with delegations of various industrial houses today at Dharamshala and 20 memorandums of understanding worth Rs. 10095 crores rupees were signed during this occasion.

While presiding over the first round of B2G with President Group Public Affairs Mahindra Group Manoj Chugh, the Chief Minister said that the state government would provide all possible help to the Group for setting up their units in the State. Mahindra Group is interested in tourism and hospitality, real estate and infrastructure and also discussed about Himachali Dham to be started as a cuisine in state-based tourism resorts.

The Mahindra Group also showed interest in organic farming

Bharti Delegation led by Manu Sood, Hub CEO, Airtel met the Chief Minister. Bharti has signed MoU worth Rs 1000 crore in IT sector for data fibre link and mobile connectivity. Bharti requested to reduce the charges for laying data fibre as networks are strengthening data consumption across Himachal Pradesh. The Chief Minister assured to take care of all these concerns.

Vietnam keen on collaboration on technology exchange and Sister City Partnership Agreements

The Vietnam delegation led by Ambassador of Vietnam in India Pham Sanh Chauof showed interest in promoting Himachal as a tourist destination in Vietnam, collaboration on technology exchange and Sister City Partnership Agreements. The Ambassador introduced all member interested in sectors like IT, tourism, pharmaceuticals, electrical, solar and wind energy, TV equipment, textile, food processing, Buddhist pilgrimage and Media. He appreciated the efforts of the state government and said that Dharamshala was an ideal destination to promote Buddhist tourism in Asian countries as well.

FIZ Biotechnologie GmbH delegation also had a meeting with the Chief Minister. FIZ has signed MoU for research, development, innovations in the field of Ayurgenomics, Ayurnutrigenomics- herbal plants, precision medicine and precision agriculture and discussed research collaboration in Ayurveda in Himachal. Predictive, preventive and proactive medicine can be developed by this initiative.

BRS Ventures Delegation led by Chairman Dr. Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty evinced intent to invest in the development of tourism and hospitality assets like hotels and resorts, health care and plantations, orchards– agribusiness.

Lulu Group to invest in Cold Storage warehouses and 5-star resort at Dharamshala and Shimla

Lulu Group showed interest in hospitality, travel and tourism, export of fruits, horticulture produce and investment in cold storage and discussed about a procurement office, cold storage warehouse and farmer linkages for export of fresh apples, exotic fruits and vegetables for Lulu group retail chain. They also evinced intent to invest in the 5-star resort at Dharamshala and Shimla.

Ayana Holdings delegation showed interest in hospitality assets, healthcare and plantations etc.

Chief Minister met GMR Delegation led by Srinivas Bommidala, Chairman, Energy and International Airports. GMR discussed about opportunities for Mandi international airport and shared the progress of the current project in Chamba.

Another meeting was held with SJVN Ltd delegation led by Chairman and MD N.L Sharma and signed MoU worth Rs 5,000 crore of the hydro project in Chenab basin.

M/s Abbott delegation led by Vice President Jawed Zia showed interest in expansion and diversification of their footprint in the State and signed MoU of Rs 102 Crore for expansion of Pharma plant in Baddi.

Avaada Power signed memorandum to set up solar power project in Lahaul-Spiti

Avaada Power discussed opportunities in a solar project in Lahaul & Spiti. Avada Power signed MoU worth Rs. 1,000 crore solar project in Lahaul Spiti.

A high-level delegation of more than 25 ASSOCHAM companies led by Chairman Dr Vikas Chaturvedi showed interest in all the focus sectors and the opportunities available in Himachal Pradesh.

Amazon Group evinced interest to partnership for the promotion of Himachali produce including Handloom & Handicrafts, exotic fruits and vegetables and discussed about there are products from Himachal already in the platform and need to systematize the things for the products like Aromatic Plants have potential to export.

Horizon Group delegation evinced interest to invest in the transportation sector in PPP model and discussed possibilities in Autonomous vehicles which reduced 50% fatalities in Turkey.

Globe Apex delegation showed interest in the tourism sector in Hotels & resorts, industrial units, cold chain opportunity available in the State.

Puremagics company discussed opportunities in hemp growing and processing.

The Chief Minister met UAE India-Business Council delegation led by Director General Abdul Salam who showed interest in promoting trade and investment, job creation and entrepreneurship in Himachal Pradesh.

Jai Ram Thakur also met PIOCCI high-level delegation of more than forty companies from 11 countries led by Secretary Sanjay Ganjoo. They are interested in helping People of Indian Origin (PIOs), Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and their business enterprises of all sizes to operate within Himachal Pradesh.

Ministers Mahender Singh, Bikram Singh and Dr. Ram Lal Markanda, Chief Secretary Dr. Shrikant Baldi, Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries, Director Industries and Tourism and IT were also present in the meeting.

The Global Investor Meet is starting from 7 November and the state government is expecting to attract over Rs. 85000 crore investment in the state. Union Home Minister is coming on 7th November to inaugurate the Global Investor Meet and Prime Minister is visiting the Global meet on 8th November.