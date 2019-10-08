Vijay Hazare Trophy: Young Ayush Jamwal’s all-round performance snatches match from Punjab

Vadodara: With an astonishing performance from young Ayush Jamwal, Himachal Pradesh has defeated Punjab by 25 runs in an Elite, Group B, Vijay Hazare Trophy at Vadodara. Jamwal scored unbeaten 39 from 20 balls and taken 2 wickets in his 10 overs.

Playing first at Sangramsinh Gaekwad Sports Academy Himachal team scored 243 runs in 50 over for the loss of nine wickets. Right from the beginning Himachal team failed make any partnership as its batsmen were departing after getting start. Opener given good start of 44 runs. Prashant Chopra was first to depart. He made 13 runs and other opener Khanduri depart on his individual score of 29. Captain Bains and Kalsi tried to stable the inning but Ankush Bains lost his wicket on 92. He contributed 27 runs before failing to read the bowl of Gurkeerat Singh.

Middle order batsman Nikhil Gangta scored 40 runs, he was the highest scorer for the team. Lower order batsmen Ayush Jamwal contributed important 39 runs. In his 20 balls inning, he smashed two maximum and crosses boundary 4 times. Himachal lost Rishi Dhawan in 48th over and then Ayush Jamwal added important 32 runs in last 11 balls. Last man Abhinay faced single ball.

In response Punjab team started badly as team lost opener Simran on 4. He was trapped before the wicket by Abhinay. From Punjab Ramandeep scored vigilant 62, but he failed to carry the team to register important point.

For Himachal Jaiswal taken three wickets and Abhinay and Ayush Jamwal taken two wickets each.

With this win, Himachal has 14 points from six match.