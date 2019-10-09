Assembly By-Election 2019: 1,56,624 to exercise their franchise

Shimla: In the Assembly By-Election in Dharamshala and Pachhad constituencies, as many as 1,56,624 to exercise their franchise. Chief Electoral Office, Shimla disclosed today that 82137 voters in Dharamshala Assembly Constituency and 74487 in Pachhad Assembly Constituency will exercise their franchise during the Bye elections on 21 October, 2019.

Chief Electoral Office said out of total 82137 voters, there are 40157 Female and 41980 Male voters in Dharamshala Assembly Constituency. Similarly, in Pachhad Assembly Constituency, out of total 74487 voters, there are 36189 Female and 38298 Male voters which were registered till last date of nomination, besides 8 centenarian voters in both the ACs, which includes 5 in Pachhad and 3 in Dharamshala.

As many as 101 voters which includes 21 from Dharamshala and 80 from Pachhad Assembly Constituency will cast their vote for the first time after attaining age of 18 years.

Dharamshala and Pachhad assembly constituencies were fall vacant after Kishan Kapoor and Suresh Kashyap were elected to Parliament.