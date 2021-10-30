New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former minister GS Bali has passed away at AIIMS Delhi in the early morning hours of Saturday after a long illness. Bali was 67.

His son Raghubir Singh Bali has confirmed the news on social media.

बड़े ही दुखद मन से सूचित करना पड़ रहा है कि मेरे पूजनीय पिताजी और आप सबके प्रिय श्री GS Bali जी अब हमारे बीच नहीं रहे। बीती रात उन्होंने दिल्ली के AIIMS में आखिर सांस ली।

पिताजी भले ही दुनिया में नहीं हैं लेकिन उनके आदर्श और मार्गदर्शन हमारे और आपके दिलों में हमेशा कायम रहेंगे। pic.twitter.com/4qvEHnM5Gb — Raghubir Singh Bali (@RSBaliHP) October 30, 2021

GS Bali was born on 27 July 1954 at Kangra in Himachal Pradesh.

Bali was 1st time elected to Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha in 1998 and was re-elected in 2003, 2007 and 2012. He was appointed as the cabinet minister in 2003 and 2012 state government.

He had held Transport, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs and Technical Education portfolio in Himachal Pradesh Cabinet.

GS Bali was the founder president of Himachal Nagrik Sudhar Sabha. He was Vice Chairman and later Chairman of the Himachal Social Bodies Federation. He was the Convener of the Indian National Congress Vichar Manch from 1990 to 1997. He was the President of the Congress Seva Dal from 1995 to 1998.