Don’t let the rain cancel your plans because there’s always a thing or two that you can do even when it rains. At this point, you should also note that we are not talking about thunderstorms and the kind of rain that can wipe out civilizations. We are talking about the cute ones that we get to see in movies.

So if it is weather of that sort and you are in a place like Himachal Pradesh, the following activities can be on your to-do list.

Sobha Singh Art Gallery

Isn’t visiting an art gallery while it is raining a little bit poetic? For all you critical thinkers out, it is poetic, especially if we are talking about Sobha Singh Art Gallery. Covered in history and filled with nostalgia, at least for some, Sobha Singh Art Gallery is the place to be if it starts raining.

Overlooking the Dhauladhar range, this art gallery brings with it some authentic art that is always known to be mesmerising for the eyes. Art lovers have already called it heaven and thus have insisted that art lovers come forward and visit this place.

So recognise yourself and get ready to see some of the art that Sobha Singh Art Gallery has to showcase.

Dalai Lama Temple Complex

The rain might take away a certain relaxing experience that you had planned for the day. But you can always recreate the same by merely visiting the Dalai Lama Temple Complex. Known for its serene experience, this temple complex will blow your mind and help you understand what a relaxing experience is.

Moreover, the temple is also surrounded by other places that are worth a visit. So if the rain is not so bad, you could get yourself an umbrella and go ahead and explore this place.

Gyuto Monastery

The Gyuto Monastery is covered with uniqueness and you will be reminded of it every time you visit the place. Moving along the path to the HPCA stadium, this monastery is located at a prime location and is thus, not so hard to find.

The Gyuto Monastery is covered with uniqueness and you will be reminded of it every time you visit the place. Moving along the path to the HPCA stadium, this monastery is located at a prime location and is thus, not so hard to find.

Moreover, thanks to its popularity, you will never find a person who has no clue about this place.

So if you wish to achieve a soul-enriching experience, look no further than the Gyuto Monastery.

Christ’s Church

Constructed by a British Family, who also founded the town of Kasauli, the Christ Church is a structural beauty that is built in the shape of a cross. While it was once known as the Anglican Church, things changed, but not the experience that you get from visiting this place.

It is located in the centre of Kasauli town and thus is near a prime location. As you enter the main town, the Christ Church will be the first building that you see and if you miss it, someone around you will point towards the same because it is worth looking at.

Museum of Himachal Culture & Folk Art

Visiting the Museum of Himachal Culture and Folk Art is one of the best ways to understand the state of Himachal Pradesh. It is a well-maintained museum that provides you with interesting information surrounding the history of Himachal.

With art also coming in the middle, you will have everything, especially an experience that will end up being unforgettable. So don’t just sit around while it rains, come forward and visit the Museum of Himachal Culture and Folk Art because, out of all the things that it provides, the place has a roof.