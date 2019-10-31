HP Kaushal Vikas Nigam signs pact with 21 Govt ITIs

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam (HPKVN) has signed MoUs with 21 Government Industrial Training Institutes across the state for National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) aligned to short term skill training under the Asian Development Bank-funded Himachal Pradesh Skill Development Project (HPSDP).

Managing Director, HP Kaushal Vikas Nigam, Rohan Chand Thakur signed the pact with Principals of ITIs. General Managers, Dr. Saneel Thakur and Sunny Sharma, Deputy General Manager, Gaurav Mahajan, Training Consultant Kapil Bhardwaj also witnessed the occasion.

Earlier, memorandum was signed with 12 Government ITIs and as of now, the MoUs have been signed for 33 ITIs.

Through these MoUs, Nigam hoping a skill up-gradation and multi-skilling the students and eventually helping students to get better employment opportunities.

Only 341 trainees get employment

Despite tall claims of employment generation, only 341 trainees were provided with employment and approximately 2340 trainees have completed their training from various centres.

The state of Himachal Pradesh has 17 private universities, Govt controlled Technical University, about 5 private engineering colleges affiliated to HPTU, Govt run engineering colleges, Pol Tech etc. and most of these engineering institutes are imparting B.Tech in computer engineering and BCA courses to thousands of students. Many engineering graduates, passed out from these universities, are still unemployed, and the state government believing to make these students employable with 3 to 4 months courses.

The state has many skill centres and even after completely funded by the Union and State government, all these centres are finding hard to enrol students. The state has witnessed a multi-crore Scholarship scam, and no one can rule out the possibility of another big scam under the noose of sill course.