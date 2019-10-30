Dr. Baldi asks Saksham Gudiya Board to Prepare three months plan

Shimla: Chief Secretary Dr. Shrikant Baldi asked Saksham Gudiya Board Himachal Pradesh to prepare three months plan. Dr. Baldi assured full cooperation from the State government to effectively implement the plan.

Chief Secretary, in a meeting of Saksham Gudiya Board today asked Saksham Gudiya Board Himachal Pradesh to frame guidelines for its functioning. He said that thereafter the Board will be able to undertake various activities to provide a safe and fearless environment to girls in the State.

Social Justice and Empowerment, Home and Finance are the stakeholder departments in Saksham Gudiya Board.

Vice-Chairperson, Saksham Gudiya Board Roopa Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary, Social Justice and Empowerment Nisha Singh, Special Secretary Finance Rajesh Sharma and senior officers of Social Justice and Empowerment, Home and Finance departments, attended the meeting.

Objectives of Saksham Gudiya Board

The Saksham Gudiya Board was constituted in the state with the broad objectives to make recommendations for the police for the empowerment of girl child/adolescent girl.

The Board will also make recommendations on acts, rules, policies and programme related to safety and security of girl child/adolescent girl and protection of crime against the girl child. Social Justice and Empowerment and Directorate of Women and Child Development are the nodal departments.

Notification of Saksham Gudiya Board Himachal Pradesh