Shimla: The purchase of 205 new buses contemplated by the state government-run Himachal Pradesh Transport Corporation (HRTC), has come under severe criticism.

The idea comes at a time when 1400 buses are off the road owing to Covid-19 and HRTC is reeling heavily under losses and is unable to pay salaries to its staff.

According to media reports HRTC buses are not plying on 30 percent of routes in the state.

HRTC has 24 depots, with a fleet of 3161 buses including 75 electric buses, 795 JNNURM buses, 51 Volvo buses and 47 deluxe buses.

“This is beyond comprehension, why the idea is being mooted to purchase 205 new buses. The Covid-19 second wave has pushed the state under severe economic crisis and the fear of third-wave looms large. Recent rains and floods have caused damage to private and government properties roads and infrastructure,” said senior Congress leader and former Transport Minister GS Bali, seeking to know whether the purchase of new buses is the priority of state government during such testing times.

People have reacted on social media raising eyebrows and alleging some ulterior motive behind it.