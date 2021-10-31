Kangra: Veteran Congress leader GS Bali was cremated in Chamunda Devi temple complex crematorium with the state honour.

Thousands from the Kangra and different parts of the state paid tributes to GS Bali at his Kangra house and later at the OBC Bhawan in Nagrota Bagwan.

GS Bali has passed away at AIIMS Delhi in the early morning hours of Saturday.

Bali had represented the Nagrota Bagwan constituency for four consecutive terms from 1998 to 2017. He remained Cabinet Minister in 2003 and 2012 government.

GS Bali was the founder president of Himachal Nagrik Sudhar Sabha. He was Vice-Chairman and later Chairman of the Himachal Social Bodies Federation. He was the Convener of the Indian National Congress Vichar Manch from 1990 to 1997. He was the President of the Congress Seva Dal from 1995 to 1998.