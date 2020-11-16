Nauni/Solan: To facilitate the smooth sale and ensure strict compliance of the guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID 19, Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni has started online booking for sale of fruit plants and planting material prepared by the university and its Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) and research stations.

The annual sale of the planting material of apple, plum, apricot, peach, kiwi, pear, pomegranate, persimmon, etc. will be held in the first week of January 2021. The farmers will have to submit their demand to the university/ KVKs/ research stations on or before 5th December.

Interested farmer will have to form a demand form. The demand form contains information about the fruits and the available varieties along with other important information.

The duly filled demand form, mentioning the variety and the number of fruit plants required, need to be emailed to the university on or before 5th December 2020. The form can also be sent to the university by post. The demand form can be sent to the university through email on [email protected]. The form can also be sent to the university by post to The Head, Department of Seed Science & Technology, Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, 173230.

The farmers are required to fill in their email and WhatsApp number in the form so that they can be informed about the allotted plants by the university based on the availability. In addition, applicants will also have to mention the place and the Khasra number of the land where the planting is to be carried out, so the scientists of the university/stations can visit the plantations to inspect the health of the plants.

Farmers can also submit the demand for planting material at the research stations and the KVKs of the university located at different places in the state. The demand forms can also be sent by email or post to these stations. The email and postal addresses of different stations of the university are available on the university website.