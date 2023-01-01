Shimla: The vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau on Saturday arrested two more accused allegedly involved in the JOA (IT) Paper leak scam.

These include the elder son of the accused woman officer of the HPSSC and the brother of the tout.

The Son of the woman officer (the main accused in the case) had cleared the HPSSC exam recently with a position in the merit list of the selected candidates.

Also Read: Main accused police remand extended

The total number of arrests in the HPSSC paper leak scam has reached eight, including six nabbed on December 23.

Also Read: CM assures to bring transparency in recruitment process

Meanwhile, four accused were produced before the district court and have been sent to police remand till January 2.

Following the paper leak scam, the state government has already suspended the functioning of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission Hamirpur. Newly appointed Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has assured to bring transparency in the hiring process within 60 days. And also promised t take stringent action against culprits.