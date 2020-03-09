Shimla: Himachal Pradesh boxer Ashish Kumar has qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020. Ashish Kumar in a Middleweight (75 kg) category defeated Maikhel Muskita of Indonesia 5-0.

Ashish Kumar has become the fourth Indian boxer to book a quota place for the Olympic Games 2020. Ashish dominated his bout and won the match with a unanimous decision. Tokyo Olympic 2020 will be Ashish Kumar’s maiden Olympic appearance.

Ticket to #Tokyo2020– 4⃣



Emotional #AshishKumar becomes the fourth Indian boxer to book a quota place for the #Olympic Games. Ashish dominated his bout with a unanimous decision to bag his maiden Olympic ticket. Way to go, boy, what a proud moment!#PunchMeinHaiDum#boxing pic.twitter.com/Kxmxlf70qu — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) March 8, 2020

Sports Minister Kiran Rijju congratulated Ashish Kumar. The Minister twitted

A great Day for India as #AshishKumar becomes the fourth Indian boxer to qualify for the #Tokyo2020 #Olympics. What a proud moment for India 🇮🇳 Hearty congratulations Ashish! pic.twitter.com/pDDjG9dqFo — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 8, 2020

Five Indian boxers including @LovlinaBorgohai, #satishkumar, #ashishkumar, #vikaskrishan qualified for Tokyo on an action-packed Sunday. Earlier Pooja Rani had become the first Indian boxer to qualify for #tokyo2020. @KirenRijiju congratulates all of them. pic.twitter.com/NtbrID3qdv — Kiren Rijiju Office (@RijijuOffice) March 9, 2020

Himahcal Chief Ministr Jai Ram Thakur congratulated Ashish Kumar for his outstanding performance in the Olympic qualifiers.

Ashish Kumar hails from Sundernagar of Mandi district of the state.