Shimla: Himachal Pradesh boxer Ashish Kumar has qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020. Ashish Kumar in a Middleweight (75 kg) category defeated Maikhel Muskita of Indonesia 5-0.
Ashish Kumar has become the fourth Indian boxer to book a quota place for the Olympic Games 2020. Ashish dominated his bout and won the match with a unanimous decision. Tokyo Olympic 2020 will be Ashish Kumar’s maiden Olympic appearance.
Sports Minister Kiran Rijju congratulated Ashish Kumar. The Minister twitted
Himahcal Chief Ministr Jai Ram Thakur congratulated Ashish Kumar for his outstanding performance in the Olympic qualifiers.
Ashish Kumar hails from Sundernagar of Mandi district of the state.