Mandi: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur rolled out the Online Module of permissions under Section 118 of H.P Tenancy and Land Reforms Act 1972 from Mandi today. The project has been started in pilot basis from Mandi district.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister said that online Module would go a long way in speedy disposal of 118 cases. He said this module would also ensure transparency in the process of approval regarding 118 cases.

The Chief Minister said the Section 118 was imposed in the State to safeguard the farmers of the State. He said that Section 118 also at time causes hurdle in expediting the pace of development due to cumbersome procedure and delay in approvals.

Opposition leaders have many times blamed BJP led Govt for attempting to tinker with section 118 and even given slogans like Himachal for Sale. However, the Chief Minister vehemently denied any accusations and claimed of not making any changes or amendments in 118.

Thakur claimed that his government is in favour of making the process of getting 118 a bit simple and transparent. He said that all the clearances of Section 118 have now been made online so that the people could get its clearances done at the earliest.