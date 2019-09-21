Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh National Law University has appealed to the agitating students to call off their strike. The University administration, in its press statement claimed that “irrespective of our tireless efforts to resolve the issue by today itself, the students preferred to postpone the resolution till Monday i.e. September 23rd, 2019.”

The premier Law University asked agitating students to call off their protest and resolve the issues through dialogue. Press statement read

“It is in the interest of the institution which belongs equally to all the stakeholders.”

The students of Himachal Pradesh National Law University have been protesting since September 17th, 2019 demanding various amenities/facilities relating to infrastructure. Agitating students have accused University for failing to provide even basic facilities such as drinking water, hygienic food, library facility and even lack of adequate transport facility. Students also blamed University for increasing the fee without any prior notice.

After failing to assuage the agitating students, the university was closed for a week. Students alleged that the Hostel toilets were locked and university administration were forcefully evicting students from hostel and also denying them of access to mess facilities.

The University denied all allegations and clarified that the toilets of hostels and the Administrative Block have remained unlocked. And University has also not evicted any students and termed all allegations absolutely false and baseless.