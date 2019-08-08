Shimla: In order to provide twenty-four-hour power supply to the people of the State, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur emphasised on the use of latest technologies and modernise the grid to make it more reliable and efficient.

The Chief Minister, while addressing the workshop of Institution of Engineers (India) Himachal Pradesh State Centre and NSDF in collaboration with GE T&D India Ltd. on ‘Modernising Himachal Grid’ here today, said that the centre was playing a major role in up-skilling and re-skilling of the engineers of the region. He said that nature has blessed the State with immense power potential. He said that out of the total 45000 MW potential harnessed till date, the contribution of Himachal Pradesh was about 11000 MW. He said that the state government was committed to fully harness the immense power potential available in the State.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the GE T&D India Limited along with HPPTCL and HPSEBL was executing projects worth Rs. 515 crores to modernise the State’s Grid Infrastructures. Some of the key projects include Gas Insulated Substation at Wangtoo, Gumma, Urni, Dehan, Barsaine and Hatkoti, he added. He said that once the projects were completed these projects would serve the State’s growing demand and feed into the national grid through interstate power transmission projects.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a vision of One Nation-One Grid and was working in this direction. He said that latest Smart Grid Technology would enormously help in more efficient transmission of power, quicker restoration of electricity and in reducing operations and management costs. He said that this would ultimately help in lowering the power cost for the consumers.

The Chief Minister emphasised to adopt new technologies to ensure best delivery and services to the people. He also laid stress on upgrading transmission lines in the state for ensuring minimum transmission losses. He said that the state government was ensuring that upcoming power projects causes minimum damages to the environment. He said that the state government was also promoting renewable energy in the state in a big way.

Managing Director GE T &D India Limited Sunil Wadhwa said that sharing of knowledge was vital for development of any society and nation. He said that one must try new things and go for new initiatives as this not only brings a sea change in the society, but could also transform our society. He said that the digital world today was the buzz word, therefore maximum thrust must be laid on digitisation.

Chairman National Skill Development Forum Er. Sunil Grover said that the main objective of the Institution of Engineers (India) Himachal Centre was to bring together the technocrats on a common platform to upgrade their skills by sharing their knowledge. He said that the efforts were being made by the Centre for Skill upgradation of the youth of the State, besides re-Skilling of our Engineers.

Chairman Institution of Engineers (India) Himachal Pradesh State Centre Er. R.K. Sharma welcomed the Chief Minister and other dignitaries present on the occasion. He said that over one lakh Engineers were involved with the Institution of Engineers (India). He said that the State Centre came into existence in 1988 and have over four thousand Engineers as its members. Managing Director HPSEBL J.P. Kalta and S.N. Kapoor were present on the occasion among others.