Wrong to draw a parallel with Article 370: Kuldeep Singh Rathore

Himachal Pradesh Congress has cautioned the government for tinkering with Section 118. HP Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore, reacting to a demand for scrapping Section 118 by former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab Sukhbir Singh Badal, said it was totally wrong to draw a parallel with Article 370.

Rathore cautioned that the Congress party won’t tolerate even a minor tinkering with Section 118. Congress president stated that the Section 118 was introduced by the first Chief Minister of the State Dr YS Parmar, to protect the right of common people. Congress state president said that the Congress was sceptical about the intension of the BJP led Government and had already started a Save Himachal Campaign on 4th August.

Section 118 of Tenancy and Land Reform Act imposes restrictions on purchase of land by outsiders in Himachal. Section 118 of Tenancy and Reform Act restricts not just non Himachalis but even bona fide Himachalis, who do not own agricultural land, from purchasing land in the state. Only a small piece of land can be bought with the permission of the revenue department. To facilitate industrial growth in the state, amendments were made in Section 118 of Tenancy and Land Reform Act.