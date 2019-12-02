CM announces to fill 1000 vacant posts of constables in Police department

One promotion 3 months prior to the retirement of Police employees

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh head of the government has announced to fill 1000 vacant posts of constables in the police department. The Chief Minister, in the Himachal Pradesh Police Raising Day at The Ridge, announced to give one promotion to the police employees three months before retirement.

The CM also announced to give special medal to all police employees on the occasion of 50th Anniversary of HP Police.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur hailed the role of Police for maintaining a peaceful and safe environment in the State and added that police had been performing its duties with responsibility and rendering valuable services to the state.

Jai Ram Thakur said Himachal Pradesh is the first state in the country to implement the Emergency Response Support System. He said that State Government has equipped police department with modern information tools to ensure better performance and improved skills. He asked Police Department to keep a strict vigil on drug abuse activities, especially amongst youth so that they do not fall prey to drug addiction.

Director-General of Police S. R. Mardi welcomed the Chief Minister and other dignitaries present on the occasion and highlighted the main activities and programmes being carried out by the police department in the State.