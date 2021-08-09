Shimla: The National Association for the Blind of Himachal Pradesh on Monday gheraoed the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly and demanded the state government to immediately fill the vacant posts in various departments of the state.

During the protest, the visually impaired raised slogans against the state government.

Coordinator, National Blind Association Kuldeep Thakur said that in November 2019, the association had a meeting with the then Chief Secretary of the state. In the meeting, the Chief Secretary had promised them that all the backlog posts will be filled soon, but till now these posts have not been filled.

He said that the government does not seem sensitive towards the blind people of the state. Therefore, the visually impaired have no choice but to gherao the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

“The State Government should fill these posts as soon as possible so that the blind people of the state can get relief and they can also make a living for their families” he added.