Himachal Govt meet Ambassadors of 50 nations to attract global investors

New Delhi: With a view to attract global investors to the proposed global investors meet being held in Dharamshala in the month of November, the state government held a meeting with the Ambassadors of 50 nations at New Delhi on Wednesday evening. The Ambassadors were detailed about the possibilities of investment in various sectors in the state and the state government also urged them to motivate and coordinate in inviting entrepreneurs, investors and trade unions of their countries for investing in sectors of their choice in Himachal Pradesh.

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Murlidharan, who was also present on the occasion, said that the initiative of the Himachal government to invite investors and traded union across the globe to this global investor’s meet being organized on 7-8 November in Dharamshala is unique and exemplary. He said the Union Ministry of External Affairs would play the role of felicitator for this meet. He appreciated the vision of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and policies of the state government for making Himachal Pradesh as favourite investment destination and to improve economy of the state.

The Union Minister said that India is on its way to become fastest growing economy of the world. The government of India has taken an effective initiative to further strengthen the economy of the nation by introducing programmes like ‘Make In India’ and ‘Start-up India’.

V. Murlidharan said that policy makers had been deliberating since long about improving the manufacturing sector and how India could be transformed into a global manufacturing hub. However, it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who introduced ‘Make in India’ campaign to realise this dream into reality. The aim of this campaign is to make investment convenient, boost the innovation, to increase the skill development, to provide security to intellectual property rights and to ensure best manufacturing infrastructure.

He said that the proposed global investors meet being organised at Dharamshala, which is situated in the lap of majestic Himalaya range, would also give boost to tourism as people from all over the world would witness the rich culture and traditions of the state. He expressed hope that efforts of the state government will bear fruits and Himachal would definitely emerge as a global investor’s destination on the world map.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the state government is committed to realise the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the investors meet. He said Himachal offers better infrastructure, investor friendly and peaceful environment and liberal policies of the state government to the global investors. The government is making all out efforts to making Himachal Pradesh as the best destination for global investors. The state government has developed better infrastructure and additional power is also available with the state. As a result of better policies and effective implementation of various schemes, the state today is poised to compete with other states for attracting global investment.

Jai Ram Thakur urged the Ambassadors of various countries present on the occasion to extend invitation of the state government to entrepreneurs of their respective countries to attend the global investors meet at Dharamshala.

Industries Minister Bikram Singh said that more than 50,000 manufacturing units are working actively in the state and around five lakh people have been given employment in these units. He said that various global brands are working in the state in the sectors like pharmaceutical, food processing, automobile, engineering products and cement etc.

Chief Secretary B.K Agarwal detailed about the potential of investment in Himachal Pradesh while Additional Chief Secretary, Industries Manoj Kumar apprised about the incentives being given to the entrepreneurs by the state government.