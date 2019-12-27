Projects of Rs. 13,656 crores grounded during first Ground-breaking ceremony

Shimla: The State Government celebrated the first ground-breaking event of the Rising Himachal Global Investors’ Meet at Shimla. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was the chief guest of the event.

Home Minister also released Coffee Table Book ‘Sarvodaya Himachal’ on the occasion.

Union Home Minister appreciated the efforts of the State Government for organising this Meet and thereafter succeeding in ensuring ground-breaking of projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore.

Amit Shah also visited the exhibition put by Satluj Jal Vidhyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL) and others on the occasion.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that MoUs worth Rs. 96,000 crore were signed with various prospective entrepreneurs by State Government. He said that he was personally monitoring the progress of all projects on ‘Him Pragati’ portal, wherein the Government officers and investors were on one platform to resolve issues on the day itself. The State Government had also brought in sector-specific policies to make Himachal Pradesh an attractive destination for investors to give further impetus to investment eco-system, he added.

The ground-breaking ceremony of 240 projects of worth Rs. 13,656 crore was performed. Out of these, there were 112 projects from industries sector with an investment worth Rs. 3157 crore. In Tourism sector, there were 81 projects with an investment of Rs. 3322 crore. In the energy sector, Satluj Jal Vidhyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL) performed ground-breaking for two projects with an investment of Rs. 2395 crore. Groundbreaking ceremony for projects in IT, Ayurveda, Housing and Health sectors were also performed on the occasion.

The big MoU projects whose grounding breaking was performed were of SJVNL, Bharti Enterprises, Reliance Jio Info.com, ATS Infrastructure, Abbott Healthcare, Morpen Laboratories, Ambuja Cement, DGM Developers, Mankind Pharma, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts, Luxus Hotels and Resorts etc.

Industries Minister Bikram Singh said the ground-breaking ceremony was a result of Global Investors’ Meet.