Dr Parvinder Kaushal joins as Vice Chancellor of Nauni University

Dr Parvinder Kaushal today took over as the new Vice-Chancellor of the Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni. The notification of his appointment was released by the Governor’s Secretariat, Himachal Pradesh. Dr Parvinder Kaushal, belongs from Kahnani Village of Nalagarh in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh.

Before joining, Dr Kaushal was serving as the Vice-Chancellor of Birsa Agricultural University, Ranchi, Jharkhand. An alumnus of UHF Nauni, Dr Kaushal has completed his M.Sc. Forestry from the University. He got his doctorate in Forestry from University of Nancy, France.

Dr Parvinder Kaushal has been actively involved in teaching, research and development, extension and administration for the past 35 years during which he served different Institutions and universities in different capacities. Prominent among these are Indian Council for Forestry Research and Education Dehradun (1979-1981), Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana (1981-1992) as Assistant and Associate Professor and as Dean. Faculty of Forestry at Birsa Agriculture University, Ranchi, Jharkhand (2005-2009).

Speaking on the occasion Dr Kaushal thanked Governor of Himachal Pradesh Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and the entire Cabinet of ministers for giving him this opportunity to server the agricultural community of the state and the country. He said that sincere efforts will be made to establish the university among the top institutions in the country through world class education, research and extension activities.

Dr Kaushal has published more than 100 research papers and technical reports, and has authored over 13 books chapters/manual. He has participated in 26 world congresses and international conferences and has handled 63 Projects. He is recipient of National Award for young scientist in 1989 and Himachal Shri Award in 2014. He was also awarded French Govt. Fellowship for Doctoral research 1984. In addition, he has visited several countries including France, Italy, United Kingdom, Mexico, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Yugoslavia, Belgium, Holland, Spain, Estonia, Canada, Finland, Turkey, Malaysia and Sri Lanka for presentation of papers and in exposure visits.

Dr. Parvinder Kaushal has served as member of various important committees and groups including Regional Deans’ Committee for South Asia 2009; Member of National Core Group (ICAR) to review and restructure PG course curricula in Agricultural Sciences; Convener of Broad Subject Matter Area Committee (BSMA) in Forestry ICAR 2007; Member of Quinquennial Review Team (QRT), ICAR for Indian Institute of Natural Resins and Gums (IINRG) for the period 2001-2007; member of the Peer Review Team (ICAR Accreditation Board) for accreditation of Sher-e-kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology, Srinagar (2008); Member various UGC expert committees on Agriculture, Horticulture and Forestry, Environment, Skill development etc. 2013-2016; Member Research Advisory Committee constituted by Indian Council For Agricultural Research for ICAR-Central Agro-forestry Research Institute Jhansi. UP (2015-17). Dr Kaushal has served as Deputy Leader of International Union of Forest Research Organizations (IUFRO), Research Group on ‘Forest Stand Establishment Operations and Techniques’ (2000-05). He had been Chairman of IUFRO Working Party on Plantations Establishment (1990-2000).