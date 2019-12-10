Winter Session: Opposition stages walkout, protesting price rise and Investor Meet

Tapovan/Dharamshala: Winter session of the state Assembly today again witnessed disruption over the issue of the Investor Meet. As the session convened today, the opposition protested the change of discussion under rule 67 to rule 130, and after failing to impress assembly speaker, opposition members raise slogans and stormed into the well of the house.

Amidst the protest opposition also raised their anger against price rise and garlanded onion and unfurled banners of unemployment, high prices of gas cylinders. Speaker tried to pacify the opposition, but opposition members were adamant to hold discussion on Investor Meet under rule 67. Amidst the opposition protest, speaker-initiated question hour and later opposition members staged walkout from the house.

Opposition members raised slogans against the government in the Vidhan Sabha premises.

No record of Govt Jobs for outsiders

Legislatures Vikramaditya Singh, Vinay Kumar, Mukesh Agnihotri and Rakesh Singha sought information employment given in the government sectors from January 2018 to July 2019 to the outsiders. However, Government gave its standard answer of ‘Information Being gathered’. CM, while giving clarification on the issue, CM assured the members to give complete information in the next session.

Investor Meet the biggest scam in the history of the state

Winter session of the assembly started on stormy notes. First day of the session started with allegations of corruption during the Investor Meet. Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri even called Investor Meet a biggest scam in the history of the state. Agnihotri even accused bureaucrats of hatching conspiracy to sell the assets of Himachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur flayed the Opposition for staging a walkout. The Chief Minister said the government was ready for any discussion and answer any query but under the rules. Justifying the Investor Meet, Thakur said Himachal was not the only state to organize Investors Meet and even many Congress-ruled states like Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh had also held such events.

No subsidise food during assembly session

In a noteworthy decision, the state government has decided to discontinue to provide subsidised food during the assembly sessions for legislators. The decision would be implemented from the next budget session of Himachal assembly.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur gave a statement in this regard on the floor of the house as he said that after Parliament decided to do away with subsidy on food provided to MPs, he discussed the matter of ending subsidised food for Himachal legislators during sessions of the assembly.

Both Treasury Bench and Opposition were on the same page for ending the food subsidy.

No compromise on the quality of school uniforms

Education Minister assured that the government won’t allow any compromise on the quality of school uniforms being supplied in government schools under Atal Vardi Yojna. While giving clarification in the assembly, the minister said that school uniforms had been purchased by the state government after calling tenders. M/s Mafatlal Industries Ltd. emerged as the lowest bidder and was allotted the contract. During the year 2019-20 students from class, I to XII in government schools have been distributed 8.30 lakh school uniforms and 15,000 school uniforms have been returned due to colour variation from the master sample.

Two officials of the education department have been deputed at the mill to monitor the quality of school uniforms; Bhardwaj informed the house.