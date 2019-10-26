PM Modi to inaugurate Global Investors Meet

Shimla: Prime Minister Narender Modi will inaugurate the much-publicised Global Investors Meet at Dharamshala. This will be PM Modi’s first visit to the state after winning the parliamentary election. Chief Minister Jair Ram Thakur, while interacting with media, revealed that Home Minister Amit Shah will also visit the state.

The state government is organising a Global Investors Meet on 7th and 8th November at Dharamshala to showcase the potential of the State to the investors.

The Government of Himachal Pradesh is expecting about 2000 participants in the meet and hopefull to attract investment of Rs. 85000 crores from Global Investors Meet. To attract potential investors, apart from the Global Investors Meet at Dharamshala, the state government had organised 6 National road shows in major metropolitan cities and 3 International road shows.

Govt is expecting investments in Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Food Processing, Pharma, Tourism & Hospitality, Power, Health Care, Infrastructure, Logistics & transport, IT, Electronics, Skill Development & Education and Housing and Real Estate Sector.

The Chief Minister today claimed of signing as many as 566 Memorandum of Understandings worth Rs. 81319 crores. Government expecting to generate employment potential to over 1.50 lakh people in various sectors with the prospective investors till date. In the industrial sector, the Government has signed 196 memorandums of Rs. 12977.84 crore, 192 memorandums with an investment of Rs. 14955 crores in tourism and civil aviation sector, 31 memorandums of Rs. 12277 crores in the housing sector, 10 memorandums of Rs. 1804.71 crore in IT, 8 memorandums of Rs. 2745 crore in the transport sector, 22 memorandums of Rs. 5392.86 crore in urban development sector and 35 memorandums of Rs. 972.25 crore in the Ayurveda sector.